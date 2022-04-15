Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.32).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 61,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £99,866.52 ($130,136.20).

About Warehouse REIT (Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

