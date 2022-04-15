Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

