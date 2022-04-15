Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $11,727,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

