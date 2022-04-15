Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Conn’s (CONN)

Conn’s (NASDAQ: CONN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Conn’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/1/2022 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

4/1/2022 – Conn’s is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Conn’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/21/2022 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

3/10/2022 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CONN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 370,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conn’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

