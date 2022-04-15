Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

WFC stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

