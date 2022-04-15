Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $4.59 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (Get Rating)

