Werner Enterprises (WERN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN):

4/8/2022 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/31/2022 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

3/12/2022 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 540,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 88,225 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

