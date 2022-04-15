Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAB. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

