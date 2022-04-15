Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

WAB traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $89.17. 741,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,970. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,353,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

