Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.13) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($48.82).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,915 ($37.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,864.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,023.18. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,646 ($47.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.55), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,114.41).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

