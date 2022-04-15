WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to C at TheStreet

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WHF. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

