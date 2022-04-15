WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to C at TheStreet

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WHF. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
