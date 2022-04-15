Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Wipro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

