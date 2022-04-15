WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.51. 211,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 109,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $661,000.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

