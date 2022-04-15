Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.83

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10), with a volume of 620,385 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 47.76 and a quick ratio of 47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.80.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia.

