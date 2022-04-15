Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $60.99 on Monday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $418,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,457,727. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

