Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and $573.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $416.76 or 0.01033556 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.89 or 0.07407405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,300.50 or 0.99944163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,677,392 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

