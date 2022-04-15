Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 154,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 110,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.
About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wuhan General Group (WUHN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.