Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 154,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 110,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

