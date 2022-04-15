Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 857.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 164,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,951,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

