Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

