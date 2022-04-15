YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $218,952.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.43 or 0.07479324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,522.24 or 1.00210301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041577 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

