Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.