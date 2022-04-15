Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OIIM. StockNews.com began coverage on O2Micro International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

