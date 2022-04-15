Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.50 Million

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to announce $895.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $726.49 million and the highest is $1.14 billion. Spire posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. 526,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after buying an additional 498,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

