Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will report $726.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.68 million. Banco Santander-Chile reported sales of $753.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 264,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

