Zacks: Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

CMPS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 342,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,243. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $4,781,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

