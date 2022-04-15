Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Franchise Group posted sales of $621.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FRG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 170,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,689. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.