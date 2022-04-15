Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will post $178.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $185.24 million. Natera reported sales of $152.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $778.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $752.90 million to $789.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $997.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.60 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 61.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 324.3% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

NTRA stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

