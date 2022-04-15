Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 million. Novan posted sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $14.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

NOVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Novan stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,993. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Novan by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

