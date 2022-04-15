Zacks: Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 248,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,144. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

