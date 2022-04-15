Zacks: Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $194,250,515. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital increased its stake in Safehold by 21.2% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $3,637,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 589.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 167,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,411. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of -0.13. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

