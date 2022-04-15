Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($3.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.70) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.36. 1,467,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,812. The stock has a market cap of $288.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

