Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $422.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 214.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

