Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to announce $99.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.20 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $79.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $415.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $234,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

