Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Embark Technology.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMBK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,680,000.

Shares of EMBK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 522,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,024. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embark Technology (EMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.