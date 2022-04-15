Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enovis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Enovis reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovis will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,850. Enovis has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

