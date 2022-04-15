Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $736.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $741.00 million and the lowest is $731.50 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after buying an additional 638,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. 641,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,618. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

