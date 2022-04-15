Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

HLI opened at $82.16 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $46,198,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $22,695,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

