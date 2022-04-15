Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.09). Adient reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.