Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will post $6.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the highest is $7.15 million. Biodesix posted sales of $28.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year sales of $38.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 million to $38.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.22 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $53.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other news, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,964. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

