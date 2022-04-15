Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post $0.82 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.39. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

