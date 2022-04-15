Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to post $805.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.50 million and the lowest is $798.59 million. II-VI posted sales of $783.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIVI. Bank of America increased their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock worth $1,138,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

