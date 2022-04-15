Zacks: Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.10. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

PHX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. SG3 Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

