Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,156,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

