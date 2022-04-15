Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $145.31 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average is $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

