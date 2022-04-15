Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

ZG opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,054,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

