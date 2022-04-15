Zacks Investment Research Lowers Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Santander restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:BAK opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Braskem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braskem by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

