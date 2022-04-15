Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

