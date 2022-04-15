Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $337,747,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.