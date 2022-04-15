Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

DLA opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

