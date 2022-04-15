Zacks Investment Research Lowers OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

